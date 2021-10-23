Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

BENCHS hosts yard sale to offset rising costs

Many animals are coming in, but adoptions are slowing down.
BENCHS yard sale
BENCHS yard sale(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is hosting a yard sale this weekend.

The proceeds will help offset the shelter’s costs which have been on the rise.

Susan Kroon, President of BENCHS Board of Directors said, “We get a lot of pet supplies, new and used, and we might as well pay it forward and turn it into some cash to help us pay for our vet bills.”

BENCHS has seen many animals coming in, but adoptions are slowing down.

“We’ve stayed open and vital during COVID, but it has not been easy,” Kroon added.

Now, it’s calling on donors to help. Kroon mentioned, “This region really loves BENCHS and supports us when we ask, and we’re asking.”

The sale had a successful turnout Saturday with pet owners shopping crates, clothes, leashes and other supplies.

“It went really well. There were a couple hours where it was just packed,” explained Kroon.

It also featured winter gear for shoppers to stock up ahead of the cold weather.

Kroon said, “To have sweaters and jackets is helpful if they’re gonna be out. It helps them be more comfortable, and some of them are really cute.”

The event will continue Sunday from ten to two. People can also support BENCHS by giving online.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Last year, Sandra Oachs was put on the kidney transplant list. It’s a list she shared with more...
Mankato couple takes part in paired kidney exchange
The northbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato and North...
MnDOT reopens northbound Highway 169 ramps, southbound ramps remain closed
FILE — The contaminated product is labeled “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile...
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall
WATCH | Rep. Jim Hagedorn discusses agriculture, impeachment, and COVID relief (RAW)
House Ethics Committee to review allegations against Rep. Jim Hagedorn

Latest News

Ezra kono
Blue Earth family hosts blood drive for 5-year-old with heart disease
Blue Earth family hosts blood drive for 5-year-old with heart disease
Last year, Sandra Oachs was put on the kidney transplant list. It’s a list she shared with more...
Mankato couple takes part in paired kidney exchange
Mankato couple takes part in paired kidney exchange