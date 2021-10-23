BENCHS hosts yard sale to offset rising costs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is hosting a yard sale this weekend.

The proceeds will help offset the shelter’s costs which have been on the rise.

Susan Kroon, President of BENCHS Board of Directors said, “We get a lot of pet supplies, new and used, and we might as well pay it forward and turn it into some cash to help us pay for our vet bills.”

BENCHS has seen many animals coming in, but adoptions are slowing down.

“We’ve stayed open and vital during COVID, but it has not been easy,” Kroon added.

Now, it’s calling on donors to help. Kroon mentioned, “This region really loves BENCHS and supports us when we ask, and we’re asking.”

The sale had a successful turnout Saturday with pet owners shopping crates, clothes, leashes and other supplies.

“It went really well. There were a couple hours where it was just packed,” explained Kroon.

It also featured winter gear for shoppers to stock up ahead of the cold weather.

Kroon said, “To have sweaters and jackets is helpful if they’re gonna be out. It helps them be more comfortable, and some of them are really cute.”

The event will continue Sunday from ten to two. People can also support BENCHS by giving online.

