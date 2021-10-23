Blue Earth family hosts blood drive for 5-year-old with heart disease

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — Ezra Kono is 5-years-old. He’s had five heart surgeries.

He battles hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a birth defect where the left side of the heart is underdeveloped, causing the right side of the heart to do all the work.

“The first couple of years of his life he was in the hospital, over at Mayo Clinic in Rochester,” Ezra’s mother, Amanda Guthmiller, said.

Ezra has had 78 blood transfusions in just 5 years.

“Just watching him be lifeless to being so full of life is just incredible,” Guthmiller added.

Ezra is like other kids. He goes to preschool, enjoys music, playing on the trampoline and spending time with his brothers and being social.

“He is going to school, so that has been great, kind of getting to know other kids he has never really had that kind of socialization,” Guthmiller added. “Watching him do even the smallest of things for me is amazing for me.”

He is working on walking; he gets around now primarily in his wheelchair. His breathing is assisted by a tracheotomy.

Ezra’s family has so far hosted three blood drives to raise awareness about the congenial heart disease.

“It is a really heartwarming feeling knowing that we have so many people in the community that are willing to come out and donate and help out a good cause and do it in honor of my son which is amazing,” Guthmiller stated.

Ezra’s family partnered with the American Red Cross to run the blood drive at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Earth to draw support for their son while helping with the ongoing blood shortage. The Red Cross says it’s the worst shortage in a decade.

“Stories like Ezra remind us about the need for blood donations and help build awareness to the community why it is so important,” said Sue Thesenga, regional communications manager at the American Red Cross.

It’s a yearly blood drive where family, friends, and volunteers prove that every little bit helps.

“I really appreciate all the support, Ezra really appreciates the support, you know, without blood donations he wouldn’t be here today,” Guthmiller said.

