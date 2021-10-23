Your Photos
Businesses gear up for Halloween rush

The store said, “about ninety percent of customers wait until the week of Halloween.”
Clown display hanging in Halloween Express in Mankato, Minn.
Clown display hanging in Halloween Express in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many businesses are gearing up for the rush of Halloween weekend, when they say the majority of people buy their costumes.

Halloween Express in Mankato is entering what they call the “Ten Days of Halloween”, the week and a half leading up to the holiday.

The store said this is when the majority of people buy their costumes and supplies.

Despite the rush, Halloween Express is grateful for for the business and community support.

Katie Resch, regional manager at Halloween Express explained, ”I would say, personally, about ninety percent of customers wait until the week of Halloween. You know, everyone has been really excited this year for Halloween, very enthusiastic for all the events that are going on in the Mankato area, which makes us really happy because we are locally owned.”

The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend a total of $10.14 billion on Halloween this season.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

