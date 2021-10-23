Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for Red Kettle Campaign

Sign-ups are now open.
Volunteer rings bells for Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Volunteer rings bells for Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sign-ups are now open for Mankato Salvation Army bell ringers.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign collects donations at area businesses while volunteers ring festive sleigh bells.

This year, the Salvation Army is offering three ways for people to get involved. They can ring in a group, individually or virtually.

The new virtual option allows social media users to collect funds from online donors.

All proceeds will go towards the local homeless shelter, rehabilitation programs, social social services assistance and more.

Mankato Salvation Army Lieutenant Andy Wheeler said, “Any of the other programs we provide to the community, that’s where that money goes. I’ve already seen probably 60 hours booked already. We want to see 6,000 hours booked, because we need that. That’s the key to a good, successful campaign is having people out there ringing the bell.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Last year, Sandra Oachs was put on the kidney transplant list. It’s a list she shared with more...
Mankato couple takes part in paired kidney exchange
The northbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato and North...
MnDOT reopens northbound Highway 169 ramps, southbound ramps remain closed
FILE — The contaminated product is labeled “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile...
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall
WATCH | Rep. Jim Hagedorn discusses agriculture, impeachment, and COVID relief (RAW)
House Ethics Committee to review allegations against Rep. Jim Hagedorn

Latest News

Ezra kono
Blue Earth family hosts blood drive for 5-year-old with heart disease
Blue Earth family hosts blood drive for 5-year-old with heart disease
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weekend Weather
United States' Alex Cavallini knocks away the puck during the first period of the team's hockey...
Canada beats US 3-1 in pre-Olympic women’s hockey game