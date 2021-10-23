Mankato Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for Red Kettle Campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sign-ups are now open for Mankato Salvation Army bell ringers.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign collects donations at area businesses while volunteers ring festive sleigh bells.

This year, the Salvation Army is offering three ways for people to get involved. They can ring in a group, individually or virtually.

The new virtual option allows social media users to collect funds from online donors.

All proceeds will go towards the local homeless shelter, rehabilitation programs, social social services assistance and more.

Mankato Salvation Army Lieutenant Andy Wheeler said, “Any of the other programs we provide to the community, that’s where that money goes. I’ve already seen probably 60 hours booked already. We want to see 6,000 hours booked, because we need that. That’s the key to a good, successful campaign is having people out there ringing the bell.”

