No. 24 Minnesota State gears up for Augustana

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The stakes are high this weekend as the No. 24 Minnesota State Mavericks square off against Augustana, the top team in the NSIC.

The two-loss Mavericks more than likely need to win the remainder of their games in order to have a shot at postseason football.

“We’re going to have to play really good football,” head coach Todd Hoffner said. “I love our energy, enthusiasm, excitement. This is basically a playoff game for us. This is a do-or-die situation.”

MSU will need to play a complete 60 minutes this weekend against the Vikings, as Augustana’s high-powered offense is averaging over 40 points and nearly 500 yards of total offense per game this season.

“They’re definitely 6-1 for a reason. They’ve done a lot of things really well. For us defensively, it comes down to playing four quarters of football. We’ve intermittently played really good football, quarters, drives, halves, but to play 60 minutes is something we aspire to be as a football team. We’ll need to do that when there are so many weapons on the field. You’ve got to pick your poison, are you going to stop the run, defend the pass? You’ve got to hopefully guess right a little bit. They’re an explosive offense, we’re going to have to play really well to win,” explained Hoffner.

Slowing down the Vikings starts up front with the defensive line by trying to make senior quarterback Kyle Saddler uncomfortable.

The signal-caller is putting up video-game-like numbers in 2021 and has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards this season.

“Mr. Saddler has only been sacked once. He does a really nice job of not taking hits, sacks, does a really nice job of getting rid of the football and knowing when to get rid of it. Pressure, perceived pressure, trying to get him to throw off his back foot, heels are important for any quarterback, but Mr. Saddler is really sharp, he knows what’s going on. They have a pretty elaborate check system, hand signals, all that fun stuff. They know what you’re in, what you’re doing. It’s a matter of trying to rally, make plays. Pursuit will be really important for us and trying to get some pressure on the quarterback will be crucial as well,” said Hoffner.

All the action at Blakeslee Stadium is set to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

