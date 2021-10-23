Pick of the Litter: Tesla
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Tesla.
Tesla is an 18-month-old husky who is sweet, talkative and calm.
Staff at the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society says she is looking for a home to help her through her heartworm treatment and give her lots of love.
Anyone interested in adopting Tesla is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.
