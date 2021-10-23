Pick of the Litter: Tesla

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Tesla.

Tesla is an 18-month-old husky who is sweet, talkative and calm.

Staff at the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society says she is looking for a home to help her through her heartworm treatment and give her lots of love.

We’re adding 1 hour of pet photos to Sunday’s sale! Sunday, Oct. 24, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. We’ve got the props &... Posted by Animal Shelter/BENCHS on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Anyone interested in adopting Tesla is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

