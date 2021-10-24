22 Augustana bests MSU in wild late season battle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football team failed to capture a lead in a high-scoring affair with the 22nd-ranked Augustana Vikings, Saturday afternoon.

The Mavericks tied things up at 21 at the start of the third quarter, but the Vikings kept pouring on the points to eventually defeat MSU 45-35.

MSU drops to 5-3 while the Vikings improve to 7-1 on the season.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.