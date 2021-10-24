Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

#22 Augustana bests MSU in wild late season battle

By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football team failed to capture a lead in a high-scoring affair with the 22nd-ranked Augustana Vikings, Saturday afternoon.

The Mavericks tied things up at 21 at the start of the third quarter, but the Vikings kept pouring on the points to eventually defeat MSU 45-35.

MSU drops to 5-3 while the Vikings improve to 7-1 on the season.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Last year, Sandra Oachs was put on the kidney transplant list. It’s a list she shared with more...
Mankato couple takes part in paired kidney exchange
The northbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato and North...
MnDOT reopens northbound Highway 169 ramps, southbound ramps remain closed
FILE — The contaminated product is labeled “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile...
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall
A Mankato man has been sentenced to 86 months in a correctional facility in St. Cloud for...
Mankato man sentenced to 7 years in prison for probation violations

Latest News

The Gustavus Adolphus football program suffered a big defeat to the 5th-ranked Saint John's...
Gusties overwhelmed by #5 Saint John’s
United States' Alex Cavallini knocks away the puck during the first period of the team's hockey...
Canada beats US 3-1 in pre-Olympic women’s hockey game
Canada's Sarah Fillier celebrates her goal against the United States during the first period of...
PHOTOS: Canada beats US 3-1 in pre-Olympic women’s hockey game
Minnesota State Mavericks QB JD Ekowa (7) lines up at the line of scrimmage behind offensive...
No. 24 Minnesota State gears up for Augustana