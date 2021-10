ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Adolphus football team was bested in the second half of play in a 37-7 loss to the #5 Saint John’s Johnnies, Saturday afternoon.

The Gusties are now 5-2 on the season, while the Johnnies hold onto a perfect overall record.

