Lawmaker wants donations for family charged in Jan. 6 riot

By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota lawmaker is encouraging supporters to donate to a Lindström family facing federal criminal charges in connection with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Mark Koran, a North Branch Republican, on Friday posted a link to a crowdfunding site.

The site was launched by a member of the Westbury family.

Four members of the family are charged with crimes related to the deadly Capitol riot.

