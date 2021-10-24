Shirley’s Park wraps up Pumpkin Fest

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Shirley’s Park near New Ulm wrapped up their second annual Pumpkin Fest Sunday.

The farm and campground hosted events every weekend throughout the month of October, and offered pick-a-pumpkin, bonfires, farm animals and plenty of farm-fresh vegetables.

The farm estimated around 3,000 people came to their events this year, an improvement over the first Pumpkin Fest, despite a drought making farming more difficult.

”Of course, when you plant a thousand pumpkins you have to have a pumpkin fest. So, this year we’ve had everything from mini ponies, we had some goats out here, we had bonfires on the beach, we have a beach down by the lake, so we just really try to make it a really family-friendly event,” said organizer Andrea Lynn.

Shirley’s Park plans on expanding their events to a Watermelon Fest next summer.

