Shirley’s Park wraps up Pumpkin Fest

Shirley’s Park plans on expanding their events to a Watermelon Fest next summer.
Orange, red, and yellow pumpkins and squash sit in a wooden wagon in New Ulm, Minn.
Orange, red, and yellow pumpkins and squash sit in a wooden wagon in New Ulm, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Shirley’s Park near New Ulm wrapped up their second annual Pumpkin Fest Sunday.

The farm and campground hosted events every weekend throughout the month of October, and offered pick-a-pumpkin, bonfires, farm animals and plenty of farm-fresh vegetables.

The farm estimated around 3,000 people came to their events this year, an improvement over the first Pumpkin Fest, despite a drought making farming more difficult.

”Of course, when you plant a thousand pumpkins you have to have a pumpkin fest. So, this year we’ve had everything from mini ponies, we had some goats out here, we had bonfires on the beach, we have a beach down by the lake, so we just really try to make it a really family-friendly event,” said organizer Andrea Lynn.

Shirley’s Park plans on expanding their events to a Watermelon Fest next summer.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

