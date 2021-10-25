Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

2 of 5 victims in Cambridge house explosion seriously hurt

2 of 5 victims in Cambridge house explosion seriously hurt
2 of 5 victims in Cambridge house explosion seriously hurt(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say two of the five people who were inside a Cambridge house when it exploded over the weekend were seriously injured in the blast.

Capt. John Elder, spokesman with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, said all five victims were taken to local hospitals following the explosion shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Two of them were later transported to North Memorial in Robbinsdale for further treatment.

The two-story house in a residential neighborhood of Cambridge is a total loss.

There was no damage to any other nearby homes and a large propane tank in the backyard of the home did not explode. Debris was found up to a block away.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last year, Sandra Oachs was put on the kidney transplant list. It’s a list she shared with more...
Mankato couple takes part in paired kidney exchange
Ezra kono
Blue Earth family hosts blood drive for 5-year-old with heart disease
BENCHS yard sale
BENCHS hosts yard sale to offset rising costs
FILE — The contaminated product is labeled “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile...
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

Small plane crashes into Wisconsin home, kills 2 onboard
Iowa superintendent’s wife donates to school board candidate
Leader of charter school to quit following hedge fund losses
GAC Falls to #5 Saint John's
GAC Falls to #5 Saint John's