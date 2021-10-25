Your Photos
Blue Earth County Library System to offer Wi-Fi hotspots for checkout

A Verizon WiFi hotspot sits in a pencil box alongside a charger and lending agreement in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library System is offering Wi-Fi hotspots for checkout.

The devices were provided by the Emergency Connectivity Fund, a federal program that aims to provide internet access to unconnected students for distance learning.

Users must be 18 years or older to check out the devices for up to three months, and they will be offered at the Mankato, Mapleton, and Lake Crystal locations on a first-come, first-served basis.

”Our hope for these hotspots is that folks will feel free to check them out if they have a need, if they don’t have Internet access at home, if they need internet, as so many do, for learning, for school, for work, for job applications, for so many things,” explained Mairead Small Staid, reference librarian at the Blue Earthy County Library in Mankato.

The hotspots will also be available at Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative locations, including the St. Peter location.

