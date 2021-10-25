Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Highway 169, Lookout Drive ramps to be closed for repairs

By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The southbound ramp from Highway 169 to Lookout Drive is still closed after a truck reportedly crashed into the bridge last week.

The northbound ramp reopened last week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says there is a good amount of damage to the bridge, which will require construction next summer. That work will include replacing a beam, a portion of the deck and the bridge rail.

They are also repairing some of the damages on Tuesday, which will require closing both the north and southbound ramps. The Center Street exit will remain open.

”The district is working on some sub traffic control plans to be able to reopen the southbound exit ramp to Riverfront Drive. That will happen, hopefully, later this week or next week. We don’t know the exact timing on that,” said Charlie Kremer, acting manager of maintenance operations at MnDOT.

MnDOT officials want the public to slow down when they see workers on the bridge or any construction project, to ensure the safety of them and everyone involved.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC welcomes its newest morning team member, Nick Beck!
KEYC News Now meets its newest team member
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun
Last year, Sandra Oachs was put on the kidney transplant list. It’s a list she shared with more...
Mankato couple takes part in paired kidney exchange
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County
FILE - Minnesota State Sen. Erin Murphy will join Gender Justice on Oct. 25 to announce the...
State Sen. Erin Murphy to announce troubling new crisis pregnancy center report with Gender Justice

Latest News

Highway 169, Lookout Drive ramps to be closed for repairs
Luke Duane Olson
Janesville arsonist sentenced, faces new burglary charges
Janesville arsonist sentenced, faces new burglary charges
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 6 PM Weather