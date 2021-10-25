Highway 169, Lookout Drive ramps to be closed for repairs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The southbound ramp from Highway 169 to Lookout Drive is still closed after a truck reportedly crashed into the bridge last week.

The northbound ramp reopened last week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says there is a good amount of damage to the bridge, which will require construction next summer. That work will include replacing a beam, a portion of the deck and the bridge rail.

The northbound Hwy 169 ramp to Lookout Dr. in Mankato/N Mankato will be closed Tues. as crews repair an interior beam on the bridge struck last week. The NB Hwy 169 ramp to Center St. will remain open. The SB Hwy 169 ramp to Lookout Drive remains closed. https://t.co/STAjiap4Tf pic.twitter.com/ZcNERdyBOi — MnDOT District 7 (@mndotscentral) October 25, 2021

They are also repairing some of the damages on Tuesday, which will require closing both the north and southbound ramps. The Center Street exit will remain open.

”The district is working on some sub traffic control plans to be able to reopen the southbound exit ramp to Riverfront Drive. That will happen, hopefully, later this week or next week. We don’t know the exact timing on that,” said Charlie Kremer, acting manager of maintenance operations at MnDOT.

MnDOT officials want the public to slow down when they see workers on the bridge or any construction project, to ensure the safety of them and everyone involved.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.