Iowa superintendent’s wife donates to school board candidate

DES MOINES, Ia. (AP) - The wife of the Des Moines school district’s superintendent has made a $400 donation to a local school board candidate’s campaign.

School board experts and government watchdogs said the donation Jami Bassman Ahart made is legal but it raises ethical questions because the school board will be making decisions about Superintendent Tom Ahart’s future employment.

Bassman Ahart said she donated to Shelley Skuster’s campaign because she believes they share the same values because both women adopted their children, who attend schools in the district.

Officials said the donation doesn’t appear to violate any campaign finance rules, but it is an uncommon situation.

