Mobile wi-fi hotspots now available from Blue Earth County Library System

Mobile Wi-Fi hotspot devices provide internet access at a user’s location and functions like a...
Mobile Wi-Fi hotspot devices provide internet access at a user's location and functions like a wireless router, making it possible for the user's computer, tablet, or smartphone to connect to the internet.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) announced that mobile Wi-Fi hotspots are now available for patrons.

For those unfamiliar, mobile Wi-Fi hotspot devices provide internet access at a user’s location and functions like a wireless router, making it possible for the user’s computer, tablet, or smartphone to connect to the internet. The purpose of this service is to provide BECLS patrons with long-term connectivity.

Hotspots also give users the opportunity to attend classes, work, and other events virtually; to fill out college and job applications; to apply for housing, utility assistance, unemployment benefits, healthcare, and other forms of support; to stay connected to family members, friends, and communities; and to access a wide variety of information and resources.

This service was made possible by the Traverse des Sioux Library System, grants from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the Emergency Connectivity Fund.

