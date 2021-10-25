Mobile wi-fi hotspots now available from Blue Earth County Library System

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) announced that mobile Wi-Fi hotspots are now available for patrons.

For those unfamiliar, mobile Wi-Fi hotspot devices provide internet access at a user’s location and functions like a wireless router, making it possible for the user’s computer, tablet, or smartphone to connect to the internet. The purpose of this service is to provide BECLS patrons with long-term connectivity.

Hotspots also give users the opportunity to attend classes, work, and other events virtually; to fill out college and job applications; to apply for housing, utility assistance, unemployment benefits, healthcare, and other forms of support; to stay connected to family members, friends, and communities; and to access a wide variety of information and resources.

This service was made possible by the Traverse des Sioux Library System, grants from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the Emergency Connectivity Fund.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.