School board resignations tick upward

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Heated disagreements over COVID-19 policies and critical race theory have caused a significant increase in the number of local school board resignations in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota School Boards Association, nearly 70 board members have resigned their positions this year, which triples the number of resignations in a regular year.

The association says that equates to an unusually high number of district special elections.

Violent school board meetings and threats toward school board members over divisive issues have caused dozens of board leaders to quit.

They are now at the center of many school board campaigns and platforms.

