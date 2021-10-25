Your Photos
State Sen. Erin Murphy to announce troubling new crisis pregnancy center report with Gender Justice

FILE - Minnesota State Sen. Erin Murphy will join Gender Justice on Oct. 25 to announce the...
FILE - Minnesota State Sen. Erin Murphy will join Gender Justice on Oct. 25 to announce the release of an “alarming” new report about crisis pregnancy centers.(KVLY)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Sen. Erin Murphy will join Gender Justice on Oct. 25 to announce the release of an “alarming” new report about crisis pregnancy centers.

The report, titled “Designed to Deceive: A Study of the Crisis Pregnancy Center Industry in Nine States,” sheds light on the activities and funding sources of crisis pregnancy centers in Minnesota.

Crisis pregnancy centers, or “CPCs,” are anti-abortion “fake clinics” designed to prevent pregnant people from obtaining abortion care. Sen. Murphy’s plans to participate in the report’s release comes shortly after Gender Justice privately briefed members of the Reproductive Freedom and Black Maternal Health Caucuses on the contents of the report.

The announcement and press briefing will be held at the Minnesota Capitol at noon.

