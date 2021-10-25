Walk to support Mac Initiative helps families impacted by infant loss

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Several families braved the cold Sunday as they walked for a special cause.

The first ever Walk in the Park to Support the Mac Initiative was held at Rays Lake in Elysian.

The Mac Initiative started last fall, one year after Heather Hering lost her son, Mac, seconds after his birth.

It operates in partnership with the Sioux Trails Mental Health Center to provide free therapy services to families impacted by infant loss.

“It by far will not take away your pain. It won’t take away the loss, but it will help ease your loss and help you deal with the loss much better,” explained Chris Hering, Mac’s grandmother.

She said giving back helped turn their family’s grief into something positive.

“This whole process has helped our family with the grieving process. You know, this doesn’t bring our Mac back, but it certainly helps us feel better,” Hering added.

Sunday’s walk was the Mac Initiative’s first in-person fundraising event.

Attendees strolled a lakeside path lined with photographers offering fall photoshoots.

Area vendors also got in on the action.

Families shopped crafts and clothes while enjoying live music and lunch from TNT Eats.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Mac Initiative.

TNT Eats owner Greg Traylor said he’s happy to support the cause.

“I really enjoy having an opportunity to give back to the community and show support to the great causes we have here,” Traylor stated.

Hering added, “It’s just amazing that these people would do that for this cause. I am just overwhelmed and overjoyed with the response.”

