Warren Street reopens Monday after months of construction

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced the Warren Street corridor will reopen to the public Monday afternoon.

Work done includes replacing existing pavement and installing new utilities, including sanitary sewer and storm drainages, and replacing a water main that dated back to the 1930s. Curb and gutters were also added, and traffic signals at the intersection of Broad and Second streets were replaced.

As part of the reopening, the City of Mankato says regular service on bus routes 2 and 7 will resume immediately.

