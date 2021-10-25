Your Photos
Warren Street reopens Monday after months of construction

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced the Warren Street corridor will reopen to the public Monday afternoon.

Work done includes replacing existing pavement and installing new utilities, including sanitary sewer and storm drainages, and replacing a water main that dated back to the 1930s. Curb and gutters were also added, and traffic signals at the intersection of Broad and Second streets were replaced.

Warren Street is expected to reopen later today. As part of this reopening, regular service on bus routes 2 and 7 will...

Posted by City of Mankato, Minnesota Government on Monday, October 25, 2021

As part of the reopening, the City of Mankato says regular service on bus routes 2 and 7 will resume immediately.

