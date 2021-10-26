Your Photos
Bus carrying the Sibley East High School girls volley ball team crashes into horse

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - No injuries have been reported following a crash with a bus carrying the Sibley East High School girls volleyball team.

Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the bus collided with a horse around 9 p.m. last Tuesday.

The bus had been traveling westbound on MN Hwy 19 when it struck the horse near 361st Ave. about six miles west of Henderson.

While no passengers were injured, the horse died of its injuries.

Officials say the bus sustained moderate damage.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

