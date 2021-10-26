Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Dave Chappelle agrees to meet with transgender critics, but won’t ‘bend to anybody’s demands’

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville...
In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dave Chappelle is responding to the controversy over his latest comedy special, “The Closer.”

In the special, the comedian cracks jokes about transgender people, and some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups are critical of the material.

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”

Employees at Netflix participated in a walkout last week after the company continued to defend “The Closer.”

Chappelle told audiences that he’s been disinvited from several film festivals and that Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is the only one who hasn’t “canceled” him yet.

Chappelle announced the documentary on his pandemic comedy shows will be released in theaters throughout November.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Duane Olson
Janesville arsonist sentenced, faces new burglary charges
The southbound ramp from Highway 169 to Lookout Drive is still closed after a truck reportedly...
Highway 169, Lookout Drive ramps to be closed for repairs
KEYC welcomes its newest morning team member, Nick Beck!
KEYC News Now meets its newest team member
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County

Latest News

High winds blew over four semitrucks in Utah on Monday morning.
Strong winds topple semitrucks on Utah highway
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; Biden plan in flux
A Twin Cities judge ordered two rental companies and their officers to pay $736,000 to nearly...
Two rental companies ordered to pay $736,000 to women after sexual harassment
The arrests are connected to a 10-month investigation between federal law enforcement officials...
Justice Dept.: 150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids