DEED to host virtual job fair for careers in manufacturing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Manufacturing companies are looking to fill thousands of job openings across the state.

DEED predicts there will be more than 86,000 openings in Minnesota by the year 2028.

The agency says the average annual wages are 10% higher in manufacturing than all other industries in the state.

Many jobs only require a high school diploma and on-the-job training.

DEED is inviting job-seekers to attend a virtual career fair Thursday to learn more about working in the field.

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said, “Manufacturing is a critical industry for Minnesota. $50 billion of our state’s GDP every year. There’s over 8,000 companies in the state that focus on manufacturing, so whatever you’ve heard about manufacturing heading to other shores, that’s certainly not true here in Minnesota.”

Career fair registration is now open.

