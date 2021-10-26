Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

DEED to host virtual job fair for careers in manufacturing

Manufacturing employee welding object
Manufacturing employee welding object(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Manufacturing companies are looking to fill thousands of job openings across the state.

DEED predicts there will be more than 86,000 openings in Minnesota by the year 2028.

The agency says the average annual wages are 10% higher in manufacturing than all other industries in the state.

Many jobs only require a high school diploma and on-the-job training.

DEED is inviting job-seekers to attend a virtual career fair Thursday to learn more about working in the field.

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said, “Manufacturing is a critical industry for Minnesota. $50 billion of our state’s GDP every year. There’s over 8,000 companies in the state that focus on manufacturing, so whatever you’ve heard about manufacturing heading to other shores, that’s certainly not true here in Minnesota.”

Career fair registration is now open.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Duane Olson
Janesville arsonist sentenced, faces new burglary charges
The southbound ramp from Highway 169 to Lookout Drive is still closed after a truck reportedly...
Highway 169, Lookout Drive ramps to be closed for repairs
KEYC welcomes its newest morning team member, Nick Beck!
KEYC News Now meets its newest team member
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County

Latest News

The logo of the Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery charity located in New Ulm, Minn.
Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery to rebrand
Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery to rebrand
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Meatpacker Tyson: Mandate led 96% of workers to get vaccine
Clown display hanging in Halloween Express in Mankato, Minn.
Businesses gear up for Halloween rush