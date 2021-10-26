Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

The Docket: City of Mankato brings park improvement projects back to the forefront

The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics...
The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics each week that matters to you.(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council is picking up city projects that were put on pause during the pandemic.

Monday evening, the council authorized city staff to begin design work on a number of city projects and park improvements.

Those include Tourtellotte Pool and the Community Athletic Fields.

“Earlier this year the council had a work session where we reviewed a variety of different improvements to those areas. The council gave us good direction on what they’d like to see refined in each of those projects, so now we’re taking that next step,” said Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz.

Over at Tourtellotte Pool, the city is proposing improvements to address accessibility, update mechanics and upgrade changing and restroom facilities.

The city will fund the project using both sales tax and American Rescue Plan dollars.

Meanwhile, over at the Community Athletic Fields, city documents say almost seven acres of undeveloped land are available for park improvements west of the existing baseball fields.

Proposals for the area include adding youth baseball fields, increasing parking and adding a playground and picnic shelter.

Arntz said the city is starting up work again after the projects were put on hold.

“The Tourtellotte Pool project for example, we have the ability to use ARP funds, which weren’t available a year ago, so that’s why that’s moved up pretty significantly and why we’re able to move on it,” she said. “In 2019 the council had a lot of work done on all of these projects as well, and as part of the pandemic, all of them were put on hold, so it’s really just picking up work that has been in the queue for a while.”

Proposals are also in place for Thomas Park improvements.

Those will address drainage and safety issues.

The city also plans to make field, lighting, dugout, scoreboard and bleacher upgrades.

That project will be funded through sales tax.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Duane Olson
Janesville arsonist sentenced, faces new burglary charges
KEYC welcomes its newest morning team member, Nick Beck!
KEYC News Now meets its newest team member
The southbound ramp from Highway 169 to Lookout Drive is still closed after a truck reportedly...
Highway 169, Lookout Drive ramps to be closed for repairs
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Mankato West, Fairmont prepare for state quarterfinals
The Buccaneers finished their 2021-22 regular season with a win over Maple River.
WEM, Maple River close out regular-season competition
HIGHLIGHTS: WEM vs. Maple River