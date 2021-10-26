The Docket: City of Mankato brings park improvement projects back to the forefront

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council is picking up city projects that were put on pause during the pandemic.

Monday evening, the council authorized city staff to begin design work on a number of city projects and park improvements.

Those include Tourtellotte Pool and the Community Athletic Fields.

“Earlier this year the council had a work session where we reviewed a variety of different improvements to those areas. The council gave us good direction on what they’d like to see refined in each of those projects, so now we’re taking that next step,” said Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz.

Over at Tourtellotte Pool, the city is proposing improvements to address accessibility, update mechanics and upgrade changing and restroom facilities.

The city will fund the project using both sales tax and American Rescue Plan dollars.

Meanwhile, over at the Community Athletic Fields, city documents say almost seven acres of undeveloped land are available for park improvements west of the existing baseball fields.

Proposals for the area include adding youth baseball fields, increasing parking and adding a playground and picnic shelter.

Arntz said the city is starting up work again after the projects were put on hold.

“The Tourtellotte Pool project for example, we have the ability to use ARP funds, which weren’t available a year ago, so that’s why that’s moved up pretty significantly and why we’re able to move on it,” she said. “In 2019 the council had a lot of work done on all of these projects as well, and as part of the pandemic, all of them were put on hold, so it’s really just picking up work that has been in the queue for a while.”

Proposals are also in place for Thomas Park improvements.

Those will address drainage and safety issues.

The city also plans to make field, lighting, dugout, scoreboard and bleacher upgrades.

That project will be funded through sales tax.

