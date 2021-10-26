FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - U.S. health advisers have endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.

The vote Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel moves the U.S. closer to vaccinating children ages five to 11. The FDA isn’t bound by the panel’s recommendation and is expected to make its own decision within days.

If regulators agree, shots could begin as early as late next week. Young kids would get a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

A study found these so-called “kid-size” vaccinations are nearly 91 percent effective at preventing infections that cause symptoms.

Moderna also is studying its vaccine for young children.

Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) said once kids get the green light to get the vaccine, they’ll monitor the percentage of students who are vaccinated before making changes to their COVID policy.

Right now in the district, kids in the five to 11 age range are required to wear masks.

”We would like to really see at least above 50 maybe 60 percent of our student body be vaccinated before we even start to consider taking the masks off or not requiring them,” said MAPS Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen.

The approval for younger kids needs the thumbs up from both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Mankato Clinic said they could start rolling out vaccines in Minnesota for kids under 12 as soon as Nov. 8.

”The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices through the CDC has a meeting scheduled for Nov. 2 and 3. So once that’s approved, formal recommendation from the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics should happen immediately after. That is when doses will begin shipping at that time,” said Mankato Clinic pediatrician Dr. Katie Smentek.

Mankato Clinic said once vaccines start rolling out, they’ll be offering the vaccine at the Children’s Health Center site by appointment.

Smentek said pharmacies will also be an option in the region.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.