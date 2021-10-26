Iowa Lakes announces Sean Boyle as new head wrestling coach

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — The Iowa Lakes Lakers announced Sean Boyle was appointed as the newest head coach of the college’s wrestling program on Tuesday.

Boyle joins Iowa Lakes after serving as an assistant wrestling coach at Edinboro University.

“We’re excited to have Sean as our head wrestling coach. His wrestling background is outstanding, with him wrestling at Michigan and the national tournament. He has also excelled as a coach at several Division 1 institutions. He has great command in the room and is technically as good as you can get. Sean cares about our student-athletes and will help them achieve their goals both on the mat and in the classroom. Anxious to see what levels Sean can take the program to,” Iowa Lakes Athletic Director Troy Larson stated.

Boyle was also previously a wrestling coach at the University of Buffalo, California State University - Bakersfield, and the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

“I am honored to be hired as the new head wrestling coach at Iowa Lakes Community College,” Boyle said. “I can’t thank Athletic Director Troy Larson enough for this opportunity. I’ve always dreamed of being a college head coach, and now I get to live my dream. I am thrilled to meet my staff and athletes and excited to see what we can do.”

Boyle’s wrestling accolades include being a two-time NCAA Division I qualifier and two-time Big 10 place winner. He also won Michigan’s Jeff Reese Most Improved Award, Michigan’s Steve Fraser Mental Toughness Award, Southern Conference Wrestler of the Year, and the Southern Conference league title at 125 lbs. His combined collegiate wrestling record was 121-60.

Visit www.IowaLakesAthletics.com for more about the Iowa Lakes wrestling program.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.