Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato proposes $20M bonding request to improve water resource facility

Person reads pamphlet on Mankato Water Resource Recovery Facility project
Person reads pamphlet on Mankato Water Resource Recovery Facility project(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato city officials presented a $20 million bonding request to the State Senate Capital Investment Committee Tuesday.

The funds would cover part of the city’s $44.8 million project to improve its Water Resource Recovery Facility.

The facility provides wastewater treatment service to over 65,000 people in and around Mankato.

The project would include installing a new disinfection basin, digester complex and biosolids bunker.

The city says the current infrastructure dates back to the 1950s.

The improvements would help build resiliency, benefit the environment and keep rates affordable.

“What we’re trying to do is keep rates at an affordable and reasonable level. This is a very, very large improvement. I’ve worked here 15 years, and this is probably the largest improvement that I’ve seen done on any facility in the city of Mankato, and what we’d like to do is to maintain those reasonable rates for the customers that we have,” said Mankato Public Works Director Jeff Johnson.

If approved, the city hopes to start construction over the next two years. The project would wrap up by 2025.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Duane Olson
Janesville arsonist sentenced, faces new burglary charges
The southbound ramp from Highway 169 to Lookout Drive is still closed after a truck reportedly...
Highway 169, Lookout Drive ramps to be closed for repairs
KEYC welcomes its newest morning team member, Nick Beck!
KEYC News Now meets its newest team member
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County

Latest News

The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics...
The Docket: City of Mankato brings park improvement projects back to the forefront
Mankato Area Public Schools staff members, community members attend the Monday, Oct. 4 school...
Local school board resignations triple in Minnesota
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super...
First steps made in Congress to honor pop superstar Prince
WATCH | Rep. Jim Hagedorn discusses agriculture, impeachment, and COVID relief (RAW)
House Ethics Committee to review allegations against Rep. Jim Hagedorn