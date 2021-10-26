Mankato proposes $20M bonding request to improve water resource facility

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato city officials presented a $20 million bonding request to the State Senate Capital Investment Committee Tuesday.

The funds would cover part of the city’s $44.8 million project to improve its Water Resource Recovery Facility.

The facility provides wastewater treatment service to over 65,000 people in and around Mankato.

The project would include installing a new disinfection basin, digester complex and biosolids bunker.

The city says the current infrastructure dates back to the 1950s.

The improvements would help build resiliency, benefit the environment and keep rates affordable.

“What we’re trying to do is keep rates at an affordable and reasonable level. This is a very, very large improvement. I’ve worked here 15 years, and this is probably the largest improvement that I’ve seen done on any facility in the city of Mankato, and what we’d like to do is to maintain those reasonable rates for the customers that we have,” said Mankato Public Works Director Jeff Johnson.

If approved, the city hopes to start construction over the next two years. The project would wrap up by 2025.

