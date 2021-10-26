Mankato West, Fairmont prepare for state quarterfinals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In previous years, the Mankato West and Fairmont Area girls’ soccer teams have competed against each other for the Section 2A title.

This time around, with the Minnesota State High School League’s new three-class system, the two programs earned separate bids to the state tournament.

“If you look at the teams that are in the Class A tournament, there’s a lot of new schools to the process. In the past, a school like us, our first time in a section final we played Mankato West, certainly a bigger school, bigger community, next year we played Waconia who is now a triple-A team. So, we have the opportunity through the Class A system to really build up in a more equitable sense,” 16-year Fairmont girls’ soccer coach Matt Nielsen said.

The Fairmont Area girls’ soccer squad wore the slogan ‘One hurdle at a time’ to advance to a program-first state tournament.

After two convincing wins to begin the Section 2A tournament, the Cardinals clinched the title with a 3-2 win over Rochester Lourdes.

“For me, I’ve played in three section championships, we’ve always been down quite a few goals within the first half and to know that we were like going head-to-head with Rochester Lourdes was insane,” Fairmont captain and midfielder Mackenzie Householder said.

The (13-4-2) Cardinals are slated to face the one-seed (13-2-2) Holy Family Catholic Fire in the state quarterfinals.

The two met in early October where the Fire won 3-1. Fairmont is 2-1 in its last three meetings with the Fire.

“You know, I think we’re all really excited to face them again, because it was a tough loss. They have one really fast girl that got a few breakaways so we’re looking to stop her and I think possession wise just keeping the ball for longer and then capitalizing on offense when we have the opportunities,” Fairmont captain and forward Rayah Quiring said.

That game is on Wednesday at Waconia High School for a 5:30 p.m. start.

The Mankato West girls’ soccer team turned in a fourth-straight clean sheet to claim the Section 2AA championship over New Prague last Tuesday.

Through the 19 games played this season, Scarlet goalkeeper Anne Schill boasts a .78 save percentage, while the offense is outscoring opponents 69-9.

Leading the attack with 28 goals is senior forward Annelise Winch. The Minnesota-Duluth commit most recently chalked up all four goals in the section championship.

“[Annelise Winch] stands out as our scoring leader, however we have a lot of people who are super unselfish and want to make sure the whole team wins. They don’t mind giving up the ball, if [Annelise Winch] is in a better spot they’ll pass it to her. They also are looking for opportunities to score for themselves where they can. If you start looking at our stats online, we look dangerous on paper, because you can’t really choose, besides [Annelise Winch] stats, we’ve got about five or six other people that can score or get assists consistently it’s hard to shut down a team like that,” West girls’ soccer head coach Crissy Makela said.

The Scarlets will look to continue their winning ways in the Class AA quarterfinals against the (14-2-2) third-seeded Mahtomedi Zephyrs.

“I think just being here, because this was our goal throughout the whole season and the last time we were there was three years ago, so it’s really cool to say that this season we’ve been working really hard for our goal and we were able to achieve it, so I think we’re just super excited to be there all together,” Winch added.

West’s postseason journey begins on Thursday at Eden Prairie High School at 5:30 p.m.

