Maverick Machine Athletic Bands to get new uniforms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MSU’s Maverick Machine Athletic Bands are getting a new look.

The marching and pep bands will enter their tenth season next fall.

To celebrate the milestone, the bands are getting new uniforms.

They will feature the school’s signature purple and gold, capes and metallic details to reflect stadium lights.

The outfits will be made with temperature-control fabric for hot and cold weather.

They will be the Maverick Machine’s first official uniforms.

Maverick Machine director Michael Thursby said, “We had kind of a batch of uniforms but never enough for the full band. We’ve used t-shirts and different shirts that have patterns and things on them, but now, after nine or ten years, we’re gonna have an official uniform. That is just so exciting. The students are incredibly excited. I’m super excited just to have something that’s ours a little bit.”

The Maverick Machine will debut the uniforms at a special assembly on November 30th.

