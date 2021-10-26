Your Photos
Minnesota State’s Wilgren makes Team USA debut in loss to Canada

Minnesota State women's hockey defenseman Anna Wilgren skates for Team USA against Canada...
Minnesota State women’s hockey defenseman Anna Wilgren skates for Team USA against Canada Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Hartford, Conn.(USA Hockey)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT
HARTFORD, Conn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State women’s hockey defenseman Anna Wilgren made her U.S. Women’s National Team debut Monday night against Canada.

The Hudson, Wisconsin, native was admitted to USA Hockey’s residency roster for Team USA in preparation for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. She made her debut in the second game of the My Why Tour, which helps Team USA prepare for the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

The Mavericks’ captain played in 16 games last season and led MSU defensive shooting with 40 shots from the blue line. She would go on to finish the season ranked fourth in the WCHA and eighth in NCAA shot-blocking with 38 blocks.

Wilgren has not yet played for the Mavericks this season, as she is currently competing as a member of Team USA’s residency program in hopes of becoming the third Olympian in Minnesota State women’s hockey history.

The two other Minnesota State women’s hockey players who went on to become Olympians are Nina Tikkinen (2007-11) and Emilia Andersson (2008-13). Tikkinen skated with the Finnish National Team during the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, while Andersson was a member of the Swedish National Team during the 2010, 2014, and 2018 games.

