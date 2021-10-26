MN leaders to receive COVID-19 booster vaccines today
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota leaders, including Gov. Tim Walz, former Governor Tim Pawlenty and Department of Health commissioner Jan Malcolm, will be receiving their COVID-19 booster shots, this afternoon.
Earlier this year, Walz and Pawlenty received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in what the administration calls a “bipartisan effort,” encouraging Minnesotans to get vaccinated.
Today, Minnesota is reporting 6,583 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths including one Martin County resident in their 60s
A press conference will be held following the vaccinations, around 2 p.m.
