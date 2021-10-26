Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MN leaders to receive COVID-19 booster vaccines today

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota leaders, including Gov. Tim Walz, former Governor Tim Pawlenty and Department of Health commissioner Jan Malcolm, will be receiving their COVID-19 booster shots, this afternoon.

Earlier this year, Walz and Pawlenty received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in what the administration calls a “bipartisan effort,” encouraging Minnesotans to get vaccinated.

Today, Minnesota is reporting 6,583 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths including one Martin County resident in their 60s

A press conference will be held following the vaccinations, around 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Duane Olson
Janesville arsonist sentenced, faces new burglary charges
The southbound ramp from Highway 169 to Lookout Drive is still closed after a truck reportedly...
Highway 169, Lookout Drive ramps to be closed for repairs
KEYC welcomes its newest morning team member, Nick Beck!
KEYC News Now meets its newest team member
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County

Latest News

Last Tuesday evening, a bus carrying the Sibley East High School girls volley ball team had...
Bus carrying the Sibley East High School girls volley ball team crashes into horse
Minnesota leaders are set to receive their COVID-19 booster shots, later this afternoon
MN Leaders get booster vaccine
Last Tuesday evening, a bus carrying the Sibley East High School girls volley ball team had...
Bus/Horse Crash
The Beaufort wind scale is needed with today's breezy conditions.
Joshua Eckl's Midday Forecast 10-26-2021