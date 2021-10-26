Your Photos
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming man allegedly tried getting out of a drunken driving charge by claiming his 4-year-old son was the one behind the wheel.

Campbell County sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over Saturday. They say his two sons, ages 4 and 15, were in his pickup truck with him.

Officials say the man claimed his 4-year-old son was sitting on his lap and was the one driving.

The Gillette News Record reports that officials say the man refused field sobriety and breath tests.

Deputies arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence and other violations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

