SCC celebrates Minnesota State Week

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is celebrating Minnesota State Week, with events meant to boost enrollment and admissions.

Both SCC campuses are holding on-the-spot admissions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Thursday. Potential students will also be able to apply for Fall financial aid and scholarships.

Later today, a career and technical open house will be held at the North Mankato campus from 4-7 p.m. The open house will include a tour, demonstration, a Q&A and giveaways.

