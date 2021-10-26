SCC celebrates Minnesota State Week

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is celebrating Minnesota State Week, with events meant to boost enrollment and admissions.

Both SCC campuses are holding on-the-spot admissions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Thursday. Potential students will also be able to apply for Fall financial aid and scholarships.

Later today, a career and technical open house will be held at the North Mankato campus from 4-7 p.m. The open house will include a tour, demonstration, a Q&A and giveaways.

