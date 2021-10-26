Southern Minnesota counties prepare to distribute boosters after FDA approval

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Nicollet County Health and Human Services announced earlier Monday that they will be administering the booster for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nicollet County Health and Human Services stated that they will be administering the vaccine to those who are eligible as approved by the CDC if:

Someone received their full vaccine cycle 6 months ago;

Are 65 and older; and

Over 18 working in long-term care settings have underlying medical conditions, or who live and work in high-risk settings.

For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Le Sueur County will be providing first, second and booster doses on Nov. 4 and Nov. 18.

“We are really excited,” Le Sueur County Public Health Director Megan Kirby said. “It has been a long couple of years for us in public health. We are excited that we are able to provide a vaccine and just something to just help people have more immunity from the virus and some of those variants that we have been seeing increasing some of our case numbers as well.”

Millions of children in the US could be eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week. An FDA panel meets tomorrow to consider recommending emergency use authorization for children ages 5 to 11., followed by a CDC vote next week. A review by the agency found Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine is nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID.

Le Sueur County currently has a vaccination rate of 66.5% of its population over the age of 16 with at least one dose, while Nicollet and Blue Earth counties have a vaccination rate of 72.6% and 67.6%, respectively.

