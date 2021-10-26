Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Southern MN Crisis Nursery to rebrand

The logo of the Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery charity located in New Ulm, Minn.
The logo of the Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery charity located in New Ulm, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery has announced a rebrand.

Now known as the Ivy House, the charity aims to provide a safe place for children while also supporting the families of those children, offering families meetings with family advocates and providing access to donated items such as clothing and diapers.

The Ivy House offers to care of children ages zero to twelve for up to 72 hours.

”A lot of people heard, ‘nursery’, and thought it was just little kids that could come and stay, but the reality is we work with ages zero to twelve here at Ivy House. And the second one is, the word ‘crisis’ was also a barrier to some people getting services here,” said executive director Michelle Markgraf.

The charity will officially launch the rebrand at their annual fundraiser on November 4th.

That event will be held at the New Ulm Conference center and will feature wine, beer and spirit tastings, as well as a silent and live auction.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Duane Olson
Janesville arsonist sentenced, faces new burglary charges
The southbound ramp from Highway 169 to Lookout Drive is still closed after a truck reportedly...
Highway 169, Lookout Drive ramps to be closed for repairs
KEYC welcomes its newest morning team member, Nick Beck!
KEYC News Now meets its newest team member
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County

Latest News

The Iowa Lakes Lakers announced Sean Boyle was appointed as the newest head coach of the...
Iowa Lakes announces Sean Boyle as new head wrestling coach
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Meatpacker Tyson: Mandate led 96% of workers to get vaccine
FILE — Xcel Energy wants to increase its electricity rate by about 20% over the next three...
Xcel Energy requests electric rate hike of about 20%
Minnesota leaders are set to receive their COVID-19 booster shots, later this afternoon.
MN leaders to receive COVID-19 booster vaccines today