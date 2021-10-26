Southern MN Crisis Nursery to rebrand

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery has announced a rebrand.

Now known as the Ivy House, the charity aims to provide a safe place for children while also supporting the families of those children, offering families meetings with family advocates and providing access to donated items such as clothing and diapers.

The Ivy House offers to care of children ages zero to twelve for up to 72 hours.

”A lot of people heard, ‘nursery’, and thought it was just little kids that could come and stay, but the reality is we work with ages zero to twelve here at Ivy House. And the second one is, the word ‘crisis’ was also a barrier to some people getting services here,” said executive director Michelle Markgraf.

The charity will officially launch the rebrand at their annual fundraiser on November 4th.

That event will be held at the New Ulm Conference center and will feature wine, beer and spirit tastings, as well as a silent and live auction.

