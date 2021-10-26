Your Photos
Two rental companies ordered to pay $736,000 to women after sexual harassment

A Twin Cities judge ordered two rental companies and their officers to pay $736,000 to nearly two-dozen women over allegations that one landlord had pressured the tenants for sex to avoid eviction.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Twin Cities judge ordered two rental companies and their officers to pay $736,000 to nearly two-dozen women over allegations that one landlord had pressured the tenants for sex to avoid eviction.

The consent decree filed in federal court directs Fruen & Pfeiffer and M. Fruen Properties and individual defendants to pay $32,000 to each of the 23 women and pay a $14,000 civil penalty.

The primary defendant, Reese Pfeiffer, 70, is banned from managing future properties.

In a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Justice Department last year, Pfeiffer was accused of various acts of sexual harassment as far back as 2009, toward female tenants.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

