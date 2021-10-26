Weekly state high school football rankings
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school 2021 final football poll. First-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
CLASS 6A
|Rank
|School (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Prv.
|1
|Lakeville South (4)
|8-0
|40
|1
|2
|Eden Prairie
|7-1
|36
|2
|3
|Maple Grove
|7-1
|31
|3
|T4
|Minnetonka
|7-1
|26
|4
|T4
|Stillwater
|7-1
|26
|4
|6
|Shakopee
|6-2
|21
|6
|T7
|Wayzata
|6-2
|13
|8
|T7
|Woodbury
|7-1
|13
|7
|9
|White Bear Lake
|6-2
|6
|9
|10
|Prior Lake
|5-3
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Centennial 3, East Ridge 1.
CLASS 5A
|Rank
|School (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Prv.
|1
|Mankato West (4)
|8-0
|49
|1
|2
|St. Thomas Academy (1)
|8-0
|43
|2
|3
|Andover
|8-0
|41
|3
|4
|Chaska
|8-0
|37
|4
|5
|Rogers
|7-1
|28
|7
|6
|Rochester Mayo
|7-1
|26
|T5
|7
|Elk River
|6-2
|19
|8
|T8
|Moorhead
|5-2
|12
|T5
|T8
|Spring Lake Park
|6-2
|12
|9
|10
|Robbinsdale Cooper
|6-2
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Park Center 1, Mahtomedi 1, Mankato East 1, Chanhassen 1.
CLASS 4A
|Rank
|School (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Prv.
|1
|Becker (6)
|8-0
|60
|1
|2
|Hutchinson
|7-1
|54
|2
|3
|Mound-Westonka
|8-0
|46
|3
|4
|Stewartville
|8-0
|44
|4
|5
|North Branch
|8-0
|36
|5
|T6
|Fridley
|6-2
|23
|9
|T6
|Willmar
|6-2
|23
|6
|8
|Holy Angels
|6-2
|21
|10
|9
|Kasson-Mantorville
|6-2
|14
|7
|T10
|SMB-Wolfpack
|5-3
|3
|8
|T10
|Simley
|5-3
|3
|8
Others receiving votes: Rocori 2, Faribault 1.
CLASS 3A
|Rank
|School (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Prv.
|1
|Dassel-Cokato (3)
|8-0
|66
|T3
|2
|Providence Academy (2)
|8-0
|59
|5
|T3
|Cannon Falls (1)
|7-1
|48
|6
|T3
|Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
|7-1
|48
|T3
|5
|Lake City (1)
|7-1
|42
|1
|6
|Waseca
|7-1
|34
|7
|7
|Esko
|8-0
|33
|8
|8
|Fairmont
|7-1
|30
|2
|9
|Plainview Elgin-Milville
|6-2
|16
|T9
|10
|Annandale
|6-2
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pierz 2, Sauk Centre 1, Albany 1, Watertown-Mayer 1.
CLASS 2A
|Rank
|School (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Prv.
|1
|Blooming Prairie (3)
|8-0
|35
|1
|2
|Minneapolis North (1)
|7-1
|34
|3
|3
|Pipestone
|8-0
|25
|2
|4
|Moose Lake Willow River
|6-0
|24
|5
|5
|Blue Earth Area
|7-1
|23
|6
|6
|Chatfield
|7-1
|18
|9
|7
|Kimball
|8-0
|14
|4
|8
|Osakis
|7-1
|10
|8
|9
|Royalton
|6-1
|9
|NR
|T10
|St. Agnes
|7-1
|7
|NR
|T10
|Maple River
|7-1
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Barnesville 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Rush City 1.
CLASS A
|Rank
|School (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Prv.
|1
|Murray County Central (3)
|8-0
|39
|1
|2
|Minneota (1)
|8-0
|37
|2
|3
|Rushford-Peterson
|8-0
|32
|3
|4
|Ottertail Central
|8-0
|26
|5
|5
|Mahnomen-Waubun
|7-1
|24
|4
|T6
|Ada-Borup
|7-1
|14
|7
|T6
|BOLD
|7-1
|14
|6
|8
|Deer River
|8-0
|10
|9
|9
|Mayer Lutheran
|7-1
|9
|NR
|10
|Polk County West
|6-1
|8
|8
Others receiving votes: Lakeview 5, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 1, Pine River-Backus 1.
CLASS 9-MAN
|Rank
|School (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Prv.
|1
|Verndale (4)
|8-0
|40
|1
|2
|Lanesboro
|8-0
|36
|2
|3
|Hancock
|8-0
|29
|5
|4
|Mountain Iron-Buhl
|7-1
|26
|6
|5
|Fertile-Beltrami
|8-0
|20
|4
|6
|Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
|7-1
|19
|3
|7
|Grand Meadow
|7-1
|18
|7
|8
|Mountain Lake Area
|7-1
|17
|8
|9
|Nevis
|6-1
|9
|9
|10
|Herman Norcross
|6-2
|3
|T10
Others receiving votes: Hill City-Northland 2, Cherry 1.
