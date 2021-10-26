Weekly state high school football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school 2021 final football poll. First-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

CLASS 6A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Points Prv. 1 Lakeville South (4) 8-0 40 1 2 Eden Prairie 7-1 36 2 3 Maple Grove 7-1 31 3 T4 Minnetonka 7-1 26 4 T4 Stillwater 7-1 26 4 6 Shakopee 6-2 21 6 T7 Wayzata 6-2 13 8 T7 Woodbury 7-1 13 7 9 White Bear Lake 6-2 6 9 10 Prior Lake 5-3 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Centennial 3, East Ridge 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Points Prv. 1 Mankato West (4) 8-0 49 1 2 St. Thomas Academy (1) 8-0 43 2 3 Andover 8-0 41 3 4 Chaska 8-0 37 4 5 Rogers 7-1 28 7 6 Rochester Mayo 7-1 26 T5 7 Elk River 6-2 19 8 T8 Moorhead 5-2 12 T5 T8 Spring Lake Park 6-2 12 9 10 Robbinsdale Cooper 6-2 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Park Center 1, Mahtomedi 1, Mankato East 1, Chanhassen 1.

CLASS 4A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Points Prv. 1 Becker (6) 8-0 60 1 2 Hutchinson 7-1 54 2 3 Mound-Westonka 8-0 46 3 4 Stewartville 8-0 44 4 5 North Branch 8-0 36 5 T6 Fridley 6-2 23 9 T6 Willmar 6-2 23 6 8 Holy Angels 6-2 21 10 9 Kasson-Mantorville 6-2 14 7 T10 SMB-Wolfpack 5-3 3 8 T10 Simley 5-3 3 8

Others receiving votes: Rocori 2, Faribault 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Points Prv. 1 Dassel-Cokato (3) 8-0 66 T3 2 Providence Academy (2) 8-0 59 5 T3 Cannon Falls (1) 7-1 48 6 T3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7-1 48 T3 5 Lake City (1) 7-1 42 1 6 Waseca 7-1 34 7 7 Esko 8-0 33 8 8 Fairmont 7-1 30 2 9 Plainview Elgin-Milville 6-2 16 T9 10 Annandale 6-2 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Pierz 2, Sauk Centre 1, Albany 1, Watertown-Mayer 1.

CLASS 2A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Points Prv. 1 Blooming Prairie (3) 8-0 35 1 2 Minneapolis North (1) 7-1 34 3 3 Pipestone 8-0 25 2 4 Moose Lake Willow River 6-0 24 5 5 Blue Earth Area 7-1 23 6 6 Chatfield 7-1 18 9 7 Kimball 8-0 14 4 8 Osakis 7-1 10 8 9 Royalton 6-1 9 NR T10 St. Agnes 7-1 7 NR T10 Maple River 7-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Barnesville 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Rush City 1.

CLASS A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Points Prv. 1 Murray County Central (3) 8-0 39 1 2 Minneota (1) 8-0 37 2 3 Rushford-Peterson 8-0 32 3 4 Ottertail Central 8-0 26 5 5 Mahnomen-Waubun 7-1 24 4 T6 Ada-Borup 7-1 14 7 T6 BOLD 7-1 14 6 8 Deer River 8-0 10 9 9 Mayer Lutheran 7-1 9 NR 10 Polk County West 6-1 8 8

Others receiving votes: Lakeview 5, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 1, Pine River-Backus 1.

CLASS 9-MAN

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Points Prv. 1 Verndale (4) 8-0 40 1 2 Lanesboro 8-0 36 2 3 Hancock 8-0 29 5 4 Mountain Iron-Buhl 7-1 26 6 5 Fertile-Beltrami 8-0 20 4 6 Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 7-1 19 3 7 Grand Meadow 7-1 18 7 8 Mountain Lake Area 7-1 17 8 9 Nevis 6-1 9 9 10 Herman Norcross 6-2 3 T10

Others receiving votes: Hill City-Northland 2, Cherry 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.