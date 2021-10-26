Your Photos
Weekly state high school football rankings

The Mankato West Scarlets remain perfect with two games left in the regular season.
The Mankato West Scarlets remain perfect with two games left in the regular season.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school 2021 final football poll. First-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

CLASS 6A

RankSchool (First Place Votes)RecordPointsPrv.
1Lakeville South (4)8-0401
2Eden Prairie7-1362
3Maple Grove7-1313
T4Minnetonka7-1264
T4Stillwater7-1264
6Shakopee6-2216
T7Wayzata6-2138
T7Woodbury7-1137
9White Bear Lake6-269
10Prior Lake5-34NR

Others receiving votes: Centennial 3, East Ridge 1.

CLASS 5A

RankSchool (First Place Votes)RecordPointsPrv.
1Mankato West (4)8-0491
2St. Thomas Academy (1)8-0432
3Andover8-0413
4Chaska8-0374
5Rogers7-1287
6Rochester Mayo7-126T5
7Elk River6-2198
T8Moorhead5-212T5
T8Spring Lake Park6-2129
10Robbinsdale Cooper6-24NR

Others receiving votes: Park Center 1, Mahtomedi 1, Mankato East 1, Chanhassen 1.

CLASS 4A

RankSchool (First Place Votes)RecordPointsPrv.
1Becker (6)8-0601
2Hutchinson7-1542
3Mound-Westonka8-0463
4Stewartville8-0444
5North Branch8-0365
T6Fridley6-2239
T6Willmar6-2236
8Holy Angels6-22110
9Kasson-Mantorville6-2147
T10SMB-Wolfpack5-338
T10Simley5-338

Others receiving votes: Rocori 2, Faribault 1.

CLASS 3A

RankSchool (First Place Votes)RecordPointsPrv.
1Dassel-Cokato (3)8-066T3
2Providence Academy (2)8-0595
T3Cannon Falls (1)7-1486
T3Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton7-148T3
5Lake City (1)7-1421
6Waseca7-1347
7Esko8-0338
8Fairmont7-1302
9Plainview Elgin-Milville6-216T9
10Annandale6-24NR

Others receiving votes: Pierz 2, Sauk Centre 1, Albany 1, Watertown-Mayer 1.

CLASS 2A

RankSchool (First Place Votes)RecordPointsPrv.
1Blooming Prairie (3)8-0351
2Minneapolis North (1)7-1343
3Pipestone8-0252
4Moose Lake Willow River6-0245
5Blue Earth Area7-1236
6Chatfield7-1189
7Kimball8-0144
8Osakis7-1108
9Royalton6-19NR
T10St. Agnes7-17NR
T10Maple River7-17NR

Others receiving votes: Barnesville 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Rush City 1.

CLASS A

RankSchool (First Place Votes)RecordPointsPrv.
1Murray County Central (3)8-0391
2Minneota (1)8-0372
3Rushford-Peterson8-0323
4Ottertail Central8-0265
5Mahnomen-Waubun7-1244
T6Ada-Borup7-1147
T6BOLD7-1146
8Deer River8-0109
9Mayer Lutheran7-19NR
10Polk County West6-188

Others receiving votes: Lakeview 5, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 1, Pine River-Backus 1.

CLASS 9-MAN

RankSchool (First Place Votes)RecordPointsPrv.
1Verndale (4)8-0401
2Lanesboro8-0362
3Hancock8-0295
4Mountain Iron-Buhl7-1266
5Fertile-Beltrami8-0204
6Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s7-1193
7Grand Meadow7-1187
8Mountain Lake Area7-1178
9Nevis6-199
10Herman Norcross6-23T10

Others receiving votes: Hill City-Northland 2, Cherry 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

