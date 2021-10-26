WEM, Maple River close out regular-season competition
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERVILLLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Section playoffs are underway for Minnesota’s high school volleyball teams. United South Central won their Section 2A play-in game 3-1 over Martin County West.
In Waterville, the (15-12) Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers faced the (6-17) Maple River Eagles for their regular season finale.
The Buccaneers were able to complete a three-set sweep over the Eagles to end the 2021-22 regular season campaign on a high note.
Both squads open up the Section 2AA tournament on Thursday.
WEM is the one seed and will take on the eight-seed Blue Earth Area. Seventh-seeded Maple River will face two-seed Waseca.
