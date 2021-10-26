Your Photos
WEM, Maple River close out regular-season competition

By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT
WATERVILLLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Section playoffs are underway for Minnesota’s high school volleyball teams. United South Central won their Section 2A play-in game 3-1 over Martin County West.

In Waterville, the (15-12) Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers faced the (6-17) Maple River Eagles for their regular season finale.

The Buccaneers were able to complete a three-set sweep over the Eagles to end the 2021-22 regular season campaign on a high note.

Both squads open up the Section 2AA tournament on Thursday.

WEM is the one seed and will take on the eight-seed Blue Earth Area. Seventh-seeded Maple River will face two-seed Waseca.

