Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling uses fewer strawberries than expected.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New York woman is suing the Kellogg Co. over the fruit filling in its Pop-Tarts.

The woman filed the lawsuit against the company in New York last week.

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling uses fewer strawberries than expected.

The complainant said the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for more than $5 million in damages.

The lawyers representing this case are also representing an Illinois woman who sued Kellogg in August and who made similar allegations.

Kellogg has not commented on the lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Duane Olson
Janesville arsonist sentenced, faces new burglary charges
The southbound ramp from Highway 169 to Lookout Drive is still closed after a truck reportedly...
Highway 169, Lookout Drive ramps to be closed for repairs
KEYC welcomes its newest morning team member, Nick Beck!
KEYC News Now meets its newest team member
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun
Investigators survey the sight where two people who died when their small plane crashed into a...
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County

Latest News

Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said recently leaked documents paint a false picture of the...
Zuckerberg criticizes Facebook's portrayal in media
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021 file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17...
Miles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees
A fundraiser to support families impacted by infant loss took place in Elysian.
MAC Initiative
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Billionaire tax criticized as Biden pushes for budget deal