Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 girls last seen in Denver

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two girls last seen in Denver Wednesday afternoon.

The two girls, 7-year-old Sophia Jones and 8-year-old Bethany Jones, are believed by investigators to be with their parents, 32-year-old Trisha Jones and 35-year-old Towon Jones.

Sophia Jones and Bethany Jones are both described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes.

Trisha Jones is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-3-inch white female with brown hair and green eyes.

Towon Jones is described as a 190-pound, 6-foot-2-inch black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner with a Colorado plate BVGI94 or 2014 green Toyota Sienna with a Colorado plate CGMO17 that was last seen heading north in Denver.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, immediately call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, has been charged with first-degree assault...
Child remains in critical condition after alleged assault by father
Kelsey and Lisa see what’s shaking when they sample a tasty new treat--a collaboration between...
Two Old Town Mankato businesses shake things up
The Mankato West Scarlets remain perfect with two games left in the regular season.
Weekly state high school football rankings
Luke Duane Olson
Janesville arsonist sentenced, faces new burglary charges
A Twin Cities area priest, Rev. Dennis Dempsey of Risen Savior Church in Burnsville, was struck...
Twin Cities priest struck and killed

Latest News

A train derailment near the Martin County Fairgrounds has forced officials to shut down traffic...
Train derails near Martin County Fairgrounds
Halloween spending expected to break records this year.
Halloween spending expected to break records this year
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Biden deal in ‘pretty good shape,’ but no breakthrough yet
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says 87-year-old Allan Duus is missing from his home in...
MISSING: Authorities ask for public’s help in locating missing Iowa man with Alzheimer’s