Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Child remains in critical condition after alleged assault by father

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A child remains in critical condition after an alleged assault by her father.

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the child’s injuries which were sustained in September.

A criminal complaint states that the child had brain hemorrhaging, multiple broken bones and a torn frenulum.

Those injuries are consistent with “non-accidental trauma,” according to the doctors who examined the child.

In the complaint, investigators say Henderson admitted to cradling the child face down in his arms and struck her back for five minutes in an attempt to calm her down.

The complaint also shows that when asked if he thought it was forceful enough to break her ribs, Henderson agreed.

According to court documents, the child showed little-to-no brain activity as of Oct. 8 and remains in that condition.

Mankato Public Safety says charges will be amended should her medical situation change.

No court date has been set according to the state register.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey and Lisa see what’s shaking when they sample a tasty new treat--a collaboration between...
Two Old Town Mankato businesses shake things up
The Mankato West Scarlets remain perfect with two games left in the regular season.
Weekly state high school football rankings
Luke Duane Olson
Janesville arsonist sentenced, faces new burglary charges
Last Tuesday evening, a bus carrying the Sibley East High School girls volley ball team had...
Bus carrying the Sibley East High School girls volley ball team crashes into horse
The southbound ramp from Highway 169 to Lookout Drive is still closed after a truck reportedly...
Highway 169, Lookout Drive ramps to be closed for repairs

Latest News

Mankato Public Safety and Fire has some safety tips for the public to know, as temperatures...
Public safety tips
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, has been charged with first-degree assault...
Child Assault
Mankato Public Safety and Fire has some safety tips for the public to know, as temperatures...
As temperatures drop, Mankato Public Safety gives tips for cold weather
Gov. TIm Walz's office says more than 1,100 providers will be able to administer vaccines to...
Gov. Walz lays out vaccination plan for ages 5-11
Rain potential over the next 48 hours.
Joshua Eckl's Midday Full forecast 10-27-2021