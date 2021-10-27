Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

City of Mankato announces photo contest winners

The City of Mankato announced the winners of its annual photo contest on Wednesday, Oct. 27,...
The City of Mankato announced the winners of its annual photo contest on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The 12 winners were selected to be featured in Mankato’s 2022 print calendar.(Daniel Burhop)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced the winners of its annual photo contest on Wednesday.

The 12 winners were selected to be featured in Mankato’s 2022 print calendar.

Caption

The calendar will be available in the fall/winter edition of “City News,” which is expected to be mailed to Mankato residents around Nov. 1.

The first-place winner is Down the Lazy River by Terri Michels. It will be featured on the 2022 City Calendar cover. Pondering the Beauty by Mary Kay Gosch earned second place and will be featured on the cover of the fall/winter edition of “City News.”

Both photos are enlarged and framed, including an engraved plaque that credits both photographers, and placed in the Intergovernmental Center.

Mankato-Twelve photo contest winners were selected to be featured in Mankato’s 2022 print calendar, a useful communication tool that features public meeting dates and locations, contact information, 24-hour service numbers and important key city service messages for community members. Look for the calendar in the fall/winter edition of “City News,” which is expected to be mailed to Mankato residents around November 1.

Monthly winners

The theme for this year’s photo contest was “Hometown Pride.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, has been charged with first-degree assault...
Child remains in critical condition after alleged assault by father
Kelsey and Lisa see what’s shaking when they sample a tasty new treat--a collaboration between...
Two Old Town Mankato businesses shake things up
The Mankato West Scarlets remain perfect with two games left in the regular season.
Weekly state high school football rankings
Luke Duane Olson
Janesville arsonist sentenced, faces new burglary charges
A Twin Cities area priest, Rev. Dennis Dempsey of Risen Savior Church in Burnsville, was struck...
Twin Cities priest struck and killed

Latest News

The City of Mankato announced the winners of its annual photo contest on Wednesday, Oct. 27,...
PHOTOS: 2021 Mankato Photo Contest winners
Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery to rebrand
A Verizon WiFi hotspot sits in a pencil box alongside a charger and lending agreement in...
Blue Earth County Library System to offer Wi-Fi hotspots for checkout
Blue Earth County Library System to offer Wi-Fi hotspots for checkout