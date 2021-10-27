City of Mankato announces photo contest winners

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced the winners of its annual photo contest on Wednesday.

The 12 winners were selected to be featured in Mankato’s 2022 print calendar.

The calendar will be available in the fall/winter edition of “City News,” which is expected to be mailed to Mankato residents around Nov. 1.

The first-place winner is Down the Lazy River by Terri Michels. It will be featured on the 2022 City Calendar cover. Pondering the Beauty by Mary Kay Gosch earned second place and will be featured on the cover of the fall/winter edition of “City News.”

Both photos are enlarged and framed, including an engraved plaque that credits both photographers, and placed in the Intergovernmental Center.

Monthly winners

The theme for this year’s photo contest was “Hometown Pride.”

