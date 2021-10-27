Día de los Muertos comes to Old Town Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Old Town Mankato is preparing to host a Day of the Dead celebration this Saturday.

The Latin American tradition that stresses celebrating the dead rather than mourning them will be in full swing from 11 a.m. to 4 on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Riverfront Drive will be blocked off from the Wine Café to Mom & Pop’s to make room for the celebration.

Festivities will include a Mariachi Band, Zamora folklore and Aztec dancers, a Maker’s Market, and traditional art installations.

The Hub will be filled with authentic and local food trucks, and local businesses will also be getting in on the festivities.

”What’s known as a Papel Picado, which is the Mexican colorful flag, and those will be hung throughout the whole street, so there’ll be, you know, literally thousands of those hanging, and it’ll be very immersive. And like, mural panels, that are like pop culture and cartoon characters that have been Day of the Dead-ified,” said event founder Justin Ek.

The free family-friendly event will also feature a car show, face painting, and music from DJ AO.

