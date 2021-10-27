Goat grazing introduced to Waseca County Courthouse Park

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The city brought them in to feed on higher dark-green buckthorn, which is an invasive species.

The goats are there to eat the bad plants and allow natural land to grow back in the park.

City officials say the underbrush has never been properly managed until now.

They add that with the grazing goats then over 60 percent of buckthorn seeds won’t regrow.

”It won’t all get done in one year, but it is a work in progress. It is a lot less money to the tax payers of Waseca county versus getting the machinery in here and staff to do the cleaning,” building and grounds director for Waseca County Brian Tomford said.

They also say that goat grazing has become a popular form in southeast Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.