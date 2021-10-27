Gov. Walz lays out vaccination plan for ages 5-11

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - As health officials await official authorization from the FDA and the federal government, the Walz administration WILL announcing its rollout plan to get kids ages 5-11 vaccinated.

The governor’s office says more than 1,100 providers will be able to administer vaccines for this age group.

The administration will be partnering with at least 20 school districts with the highest needs for vaccinations.

Today, the state reported 1,810 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional deaths.

A Renville County resident and two Watonwan county residents are included in today’s death total, they were all in their 70s.

