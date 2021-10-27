Your Photos
Gov. Walz lays out vaccination plan for ages 5-11

Gov. TIm Walz's office says more than 1,100 providers will be able to administer vaccines to...
Gov. TIm Walz's office says more than 1,100 providers will be able to administer vaccines to kids between the ages of 5-11.(WCTV)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - As health officials await official authorization from the FDA and the federal government, the Walz administration WILL announcing its rollout plan to get kids ages 5-11 vaccinated.

The governor’s office says more than 1,100 providers will be able to administer vaccines for this age group.

The administration will be partnering with at least 20 school districts with the highest needs for vaccinations.

Today, the state reported 1,810 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional deaths.

A Renville County resident and two Watonwan county residents are included in today’s death total, they were all in their 70s.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

