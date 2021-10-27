Mankato artist chosen to design label for Surly Brewing Company

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Surly Brewing Company chooses a local Minnesota artist every year to create a twisted monster theme for their seasonal Russian imperial stout Darkness.

When Surly called Justin Bergo and asked if he would take on the project, Bergo simply couldn’t say no.

“I knew what was coming, but not really how much was coming, and I was blown away,” he said. “It has been a fantastic thing to work with Surly and just like the exposure.”

Surly usually sees around 130 applicants from artists each year, submitting their art through social media, but this year they only have 70. Among those 70, Bergo’s dark artwork stood out almost immediately.

Bergo has had plenty of time to perfect his art form.

“I have been doing this stuff since I was six years old, and I love it. Absolutely, I can’t get enough of monsters and creepy things.”

He has been working with Mankato MarkerSpace to let his monstrous masterpieces come to life.

People at MakerSpace have the utmost respect for Bergo and this collaboration.

“[Justin] is an amazing person, and he deserves this award. There is nobody else that deserves this award more than I know of. We are happy to support him, and we are going to try to keep promoting him and supporting Surly beer as well,” said Cindy Bourne, president of the Minnesota Makers and Artist Guild.

This entire Darkness experience has been on par with what Makerspace does for the spookiest time of the year with their Halloween party.

“We are going to have Mike Munsen, and we are going to have Goal Area 51. Then we are having, in between, bands, we are having karaoke night,” Bourne added.

Mankato Makerspace, the city of Mankato and southern Minnesota will be represented well with Bergo’s Darkness label art.

