Mankato projects to receive redevelopment grant

Redevelopment banner on the Burten Building in Mankato, Minn.
Redevelopment banner on the Burten Building in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded 2-million dollars to 9 different redevelopment and demolition projects throughout the state, and two of them are in Mankato.

The Redevelopment Grant Program has provided funding for redevelopment of the Burten Building and Landmark Apartments, awarding 215-thousand and 246-thousand dollars respectively.

The Seneca Building in Arlington was also awarded grant money.

Central Farm Services in St. James was also rewarded grant money from the Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

