Minnesota ranked third in country for booster shots

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is now ranked as third in the country for the percentage of fully vaccinated adults with COVID-19 booster doses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota has administered booster doses to 10.8% of fully vaccinated adults, just behind Alaska and Vermont.

The announcement comes as Gov. Walz, former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm received their COVID-19 vaccine booster, yesterday afternoon.

In March, Gov. Walz received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine alongside Pawlenty in a bipartisan effort to encourage Minnesotans to get the vaccine.

