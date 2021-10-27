Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota ranked third in country for booster shots

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is now ranked as third in the country for the percentage of fully vaccinated adults with COVID-19 booster doses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota has administered booster doses to 10.8% of fully vaccinated adults, just behind Alaska and Vermont.

The announcement comes as Gov. Walz, former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm received their COVID-19 vaccine booster, yesterday afternoon.

In March, Gov. Walz received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine alongside Pawlenty in a bipartisan effort to encourage Minnesotans to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey and Lisa see what’s shaking when they sample a tasty new treat--a collaboration between...
Two Old Town Mankato businesses shake things up
Luke Duane Olson
Janesville arsonist sentenced, faces new burglary charges
The Mankato West Scarlets remain perfect with two games left in the regular season.
Weekly state high school football rankings
The southbound ramp from Highway 169 to Lookout Drive is still closed after a truck reportedly...
Highway 169, Lookout Drive ramps to be closed for repairs
Last Tuesday evening, a bus carrying the Sibley East High School girls volley ball team had...
Bus carrying the Sibley East High School girls volley ball team crashes into horse

Latest News

Kelsey and Lisa bravely attempt to climb MSU’s rocky attraction (well, at least half of it!)
Rock climbing attraction at MSU can offer-up a boost to self-confidence
The St. Peter Public Works Department announced on Thursday afternoon that a snow emergency has...
St. Peter prepares for winter
Kelsey and Lisa bravely attempt to climb MSU’s rocky attraction (well, at least half of it!)
Rock Climbing
St. Peter will begin winterizing drinking fountains, restrooms, and shelters within the city...
St. Peter Winterization