MISSING: Authorities ask for public’s help in locating missing Iowa man with Alzheimer’s

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KEYC) — Authorities in northwest Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Spirit Lake man who has Alzheimer’s.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says that 87-year-old Allan Duus is missing from his home in the rural Spirit Lake area, which is located on the west side of Big Spirit Lake.

Duus was last seen near Grace Lutheran Church in Spirit Lake around 10 a.m. Wednesday. He was driving a silver 2001 Toyota Tundra pickup with Iowa license plate DM643.

Authorities say Duus has a small dog with him. They add that he may be confused due to his Alzheimer’s.

The missing man is approximately 5′6″ tall and 160 pounds.

Duus has relatives in Tyler, Minnesota, and could possibly be heading there.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Dickinson County Communications Center at (712) 336-2525.

