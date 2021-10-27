As temperatures drop, Mankato Public Safety gives tips for cold weather
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As temperatures begin to drop, Mankato Public Safety and Fire reminds the public to know some safety tips.
- Keep anything that can catch fire at least three feet from a heat source.
- Furnaces and fireplaces should be serviced by a professional annually.
- Turn off space heaters and fireplaces before going to sleep or leaving the room.
Mankato Public Safety also said that it’s important to try and schedule a home safety assessment, a service which has recently been expanded.
