As temperatures drop, Mankato Public Safety gives tips for cold weather

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As temperatures begin to drop, Mankato Public Safety and Fire reminds the public to know some safety tips.

  • Keep anything that can catch fire at least three feet from a heat source.
  • Furnaces and fireplaces should be serviced by a professional annually.
  • Turn off space heaters and fireplaces before going to sleep or leaving the room.

Mankato Public Safety also said that it’s important to try and schedule a home safety assessment, a service which has recently been expanded.

