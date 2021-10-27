Train carrying ethanol derails near Martin County Fairgrounds

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — A train derailment near the Martin County Fairgrounds has forced officials to shut down traffic.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say eight cars carrying ethanol left the tracks, with four of them overturning.

The wreck has blocked the crossing on County Road 39.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office has shut down traffic northbound on County Road 26 and 190th Avenue, as well as southbound at 130th St and 190th Avenue.

The area is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

The State Fire Marshal has sent two of its staff to help investigate.

We have two fire service specialists on the way to the scene to help local authorities. https://t.co/1BINBNn7Ud — State Fire Marshal (@MnDPS_SFM) October 27, 2021

